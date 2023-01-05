Left Menu

Kavha in Latur wins Maha govt's tehsil-level 'beautiful village' contest

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:51 IST
Kavha in Latur wins Maha govt's tehsil-level 'beautiful village' contest
  • Country:
  • India

Kavha village in Maharashtra's Latur has secured first position in a 'beautiful village' contest organised by the state government, local officials said on Thursday.

The village got a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for coming first in the 'RR Patil Sundar Gram Puraskar Yojana 2021-22', they said.

Zilla Parishad CEO Abhinav Goyal, Block Development Officer Tukaram Bhalke, sarpanch Padmeenitai Sodle and deputy sarpanch Kishor Bhanudas Ghar as well as former ZP president Pratibhatai Patil Kavekar made valuable contributions in the win, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023