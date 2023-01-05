Left Menu

Criminal shot at by rival gang members in Rajasthan's Alwar

A notorious criminal was shot at by a rival gang in a government hospital in Rajasthans Alwar on Thursday, police said. Three members of a rival gang opened fire at him in which two women received gunshot injuries, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:53 IST
Criminal shot at by rival gang members in Rajasthan's Alwar
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious criminal was shot at by a rival gang in a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Thursday, police said. Vikram alias Laden was brought on a production warrant from Jaipur and taken to the hospital for a medical examination, they said. Three members of a rival gang opened fire at him in which two women received gunshot injuries, police said. One of the accused, identified as Sachin (25), was caught by the police while the other two managed to escape, they said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

More than two dozen cases are lodged against Vikram. He was arrested by Jaipur police on December 31, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023