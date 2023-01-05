Criminal shot at by rival gang members in Rajasthan's Alwar

A notorious criminal was shot at by a rival gang in a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Thursday, police said. Vikram alias Laden was brought on a production warrant from Jaipur and taken to the hospital for a medical examination, they said. Three members of a rival gang opened fire at him in which two women received gunshot injuries, police said. One of the accused, identified as Sachin (25), was caught by the police while the other two managed to escape, they said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

More than two dozen cases are lodged against Vikram. He was arrested by Jaipur police on December 31, police said.

