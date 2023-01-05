Left Menu

Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday

Updated: 05-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:55 IST
Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 5: * In a relief to thousands of people facing imminent threat of demolition of their houses in winter, SC stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways in Haldwani, terming it a ''human issue'' and saying 50,000 people cannot be uprooted overnight.

* SC asked the Uttar Pradesh director general of prisons to file an affidavit in his personal capacity giving details about the steps taken so far to grant benefit of remission to convicts in the state.

* Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recused himself from hearing a batch of pleas seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary. * SC refused to entertain a plea of Manjula Das, the former acting chairperson of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), alleging that the rules were not followed in appointing her successor in the panel.

* SC ruled that period of parole granted to a prisoner is to be excluded from the sentence while considering his premature release.

