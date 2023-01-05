Left Menu

MP to come out with comprehensive water policy soon, says CM Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:00 IST
MP to come out with comprehensive water policy soon, says CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government's comprehensive water policy will be released in a month.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 1st All India Annual States' Ministers Conference on 'Water Vision@2047' that began here on Thursday.

''The water policy will be comprehensive and cover aspects like conservation, increasing availability, rainwater harvesting, recycling waste water, more crop per drop,'' the CM said.

Highlighting the importance of green cover, he said the Narmada river has its origin from the root of trees and, therefore, rivers will thrive if trees remain intact.

Shedding light on the Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM said work worth approximately Rs 50,000 crore is in progress, adding tapped water was being provided to 47 per cent households in the state now as compared to 14 per cent when the scheme started.

Quoting Rahim, Tulsidas and the Vedas to underscore the importance of water, Chouhan said ponds should be made in farmlands, more trees should be planted and more crop per drop should be ensured.

He asked participants to debate and deliberate on solutions that will help the entire nation.

The CM said he plants three saplings every day and asked people to do so as well.

