Two arrested for "illegally" installing Saint Ravidas' statue in UP village

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people have been arrested for ''illegally'' installing a statue of Saint Ravidas in Dokti area here, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said some people had illegally installed the statue on Laxman's land in Lalganj village on Wednesday evening. After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and removed the statue, he said.

A case has been registered against four persons on the complaint of Laxman's wife Geeta and two people -- Pankaj and Pramod -- have been arrested, the DSP said.

The officer said that Pankaj and Laxman are relatives and the accused had installed the statue in a bid to grab the land. Police team has been deployed at the spot to ensure peace.

