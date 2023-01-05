Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Manipur, to inaugurate several projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Manipur during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several projects in the northeastern state.

Shah was received at the airport here by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education R K Ranjan and senior government and police officers.

Shah will inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College, the first medical college in the state on Friday.

He will unveil the 120 feet statue of a polo player riding a pony being developed at Heingang Marjing Hill in Imphal East district.

The Home minister will hoist the national flag at Heritage site of INA headquarters in Moirang area in Bishnupur district. Moirang village is where INA soldiers during the fag end of World War II hoisted the tri colour for the first time on Indian soil.

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various other projects at Chingei Lampak area in Bishnupur district.

The chief minister on Thursday inspected the INA headquarters in Bishnupur district and Marjing Statue Complex in Imphal East district ahead of Shah's visit. Singh had on Wednesday inspected the Churachandpur medical college.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has beefed up security in the state ahead of the visit of the Home minister also ordered ''no fly zone for drones and UAV'' as well as clearing up of unattended vehicles and construction materials along the route and site where Shah is set to visit.

The District Magistrate of Churachandpur has ordered ''no fly zone for drones and UAV'' at Churachandpur Medical College and it's vicinity from Friday early morning till Shah's departure.

Similar orders at the INA headquarters Moirang area were also issued by the District Magistrate of Bishnupur.

