Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper

Lebanons military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last months attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's military tribunal on Thursday charged seven suspects in last month's attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire, officials said. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. The attack killed Pvt. Seán Rooney, 24, of Newtowncunningham, Ireland, and seriously wounded Pvt. Shane Kearney, 22. The wounded peacekeeper was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland. Two other Irish troops in the vehicle sustained light injuries. In late December, the Lebanese military arrested a suspect, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah,'' according to the group, which said the man was not a Hezbollah member. The arrested man and six others were charged in the attack, according to a judicial official familiar with the investigation, a legal official following the case, and a military official. All spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The officials said that a search is underway for the other six suspects and that officials are trying to determine whether they had left the country.

The Lebanese military in a brief statement said the case was transferred to the “appropriate judiciary” on Tuesday, but did mention the charges or other developments.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, also known as UNIFIL, told The Associated Press that it has not received any information about the arrest or the charges in the case. Hezbollah did not immediately respond to inquiries about the latest developments. UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country's south for the first time in decades.

Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the UN mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah's military activities in southern Lebanon.

