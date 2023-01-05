Left Menu

Cops register FIR after Mumbai BJP man claims caller issued death threats

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST
Cops register FIR after Mumbai BJP man claims caller issued death threats
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered after a Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer claimed he had received a death threat over phone, a police official said on Thursday.

Mumbai BJP youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana has said a caller who identified himself as 'Sandeep Singh of Lashkar-e-Khalsa' threatened to kill him and his kin if he did not quit the party, the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 506b (criminal intimidation) and other offences has been registered and efforts were in to nab the caller, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023