Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL72 MEA-SINOINDIA Peace, tranquillity along border essential for development ties with China: India New Delhi: India on Thursday asserted that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are essential for overall development of bilateral relationship with China.

DEL76 DL-LD QUAKE Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

DEL77 LDALL COLD North India reels under cold wave; fog hits train services New Delhi: Several parts of north India reeled under severe cold and dense fog affected railway movement, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius -- the lowest in January in two years -- making it cooler than several hill stations.

DEL71 RAHUL-YATRA-BUSINESSES Modi govt's wrong policies broke backbone of businesses, listen to people and change policies: Rahul to PM New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to change his government's policies after listening carefully to people, who are now voicing their concerns after joining the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra''.

DEL70 HR-CONG-LD YATRA Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Haryana, Rahul leaves for Delhi to meet ailing mother: Congress leader Hooda Chandigarh: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh but he left for Delhi to meet his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi and will return next morning, a senior Congress leader said.

DEL66 UKD-ENCROACHMENT-2ND LD REAX It's like Eid: In Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, people celebrate SC stay on demolition of their homes Haldwani/Dehradun: People facing demolition of their homes in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura hugged and shared sweets Thursday when they heard that the Supreme Court has stayed an Uttarakhand High Court to remove encroachments from 29 acres of railway land.

CAL27 BH-KHARGE Modi could become PM because Congress nurtured democracy for 70 yrs: Kharge Banka (Bihar): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flagged off a more than 1,000 km long march, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', in Banka district of Bihar.

DEL73 DEF-RAJNATH-ANDAMAN Rajnath Singh reviews military preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command New Delhi: India's aim is to make its military one of the strongest in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday after reviewing the operational preparedness of the country's only integrated military command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

DEL58 LDALL UGC-FOREIGN VARSITIES Foreign univ can now set up campuses in India, decide admission process, fee structure; UGC announces draft norms New Delhi: Foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India for the first time with the UGC on Thursday unveiling draft norms, under which these varsities can also decide on the admission process, fee structure and repatriate its funds back home.

LEGAL LGD27 DL-HC-LD ZUBAIR-MINOR No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC New Delhi: The Delhi Police told the high court on Thursday that it has not found any criminality against fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in a case lodged against him for allegedly threatening and torturing a minor on social media.

LGD23 DL-COURT-LD WOMAN-DRAGGED-CUSTODY Women dragging death case: Court sends 5 accused to police custody New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended by four days the police custody of five men accused of causing the death of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance underneath the vehicle in the national capital.

LGD24 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Varanasi court asks Gyanvapi committee, others to file reply on Jan 21 on plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' Varanasi: A fast-track court hearing a plea seeking right to worship purported 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi complex on Thursday asked the mosque committee, the district administration and the Vishwanath Temple Trust to file their reply on January 21.

BUSINESS DEL62 BIZ-2ND LD-DGCA-AIR INDIA Air India New York-Delhi flight 'urination' incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline officials, crew Mumbai: Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be ''unprofessional'', aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for ''dereliction'' of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.

FOREIGN FGN4 US-BIDEN-COVID-CHINA Concerned about China's handling of COVID-19, says Biden Washington: The United States is concerned about China's handling of COVID-19, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday and noted that Beijing is not that forthcoming.

FGN7 US-INDIA-LD VISA Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US Washington: The US is making every effort to reduce the waiting time for a visa interview appointment in India, a top State Department official has said, asserting that the visa processing is recovering faster than projected and is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels over the coming year.

