UP: Loot suspect flees custody, held again after encounter; 6 cops suspended

An accused in a loot case fled from a police station in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida but was held again after a gunfight with the police on Thursday, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh suspended six officials, including an SHO, for laxity in work.Orders were issued for lodging an FIR against five of the six police personnel responsible for the accused escaping while a departmental inquiry was also instituted, an official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:20 IST
Orders were issued for lodging an FIR against five of the six police personnel responsible for the accused escaping while a departmental inquiry was also instituted, an official said. According to the police, those suspended are in charge of Ecotech-3 police station, two sub-inspectors and three constables including a woman personnel.

Rajeev, a resident of Khedi village in Greater Noida, was arrested in connection with a loot of Rs 1.21 lakh from a collection agent of an Airtel distributorship in 2016. He was brought to the Ecotech 3 police station on Wednesday but he managed to escape despite the presence of several police officials, the official said.

''A local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Rajeev in connection with a loot case of 2016. Accordingly, Rajeev was arrested on Wednesday and brought to the police station. However, he fled police custody shortly after,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

''An FIR has been lodged over the issue and a detailed inquiry is being conducted over laxity in the role of the policemen involved in it. This would be followed by punishment as per rules,'' Khan said.

The two sub-inspectors and the three constables have also been booked for laxity, the police added. On Thursday evening, the accused was held after a gunfight with the police. ''He was held from his house and was being brought to the police station again. On the way, he got aggressive and tried to steal a police official's weapon. In self-defence, the official opened fire injuring Rajeev,'' Khan said.

The accused has been sent to a hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the additional DCP said.

