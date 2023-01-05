Left Menu

Motor racing-Andretti and GM join forces for Cadillac F1 entry bid

Andretti Global and General Motors said on Thursday they were planning to enter Formula One with a new American team under the latter's Cadillac brand. "If selected, the team is seeking to compete as soon as practical with at least one American driver."

Andretti Global and General Motors said on Thursday they were planning to enter Formula One with a new American team under the latter's Cadillac brand. They said in a joint statement that an Andretti Cadillac team, if accepted by Formula One and the FIA governing body, would be based in the United States with a support facility in Britain.

"The Andretti Cadillac team is planning to submit an expression of interest when the FIA opens the formal process," the statement added. "If selected, the team is seeking to compete as soon as practical with at least one American driver."

