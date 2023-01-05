Motor racing-Andretti and GM join forces for Cadillac F1 entry bid
Andretti Global and General Motors said on Thursday they were planning to enter Formula One with a new American team under the latter's Cadillac brand. "If selected, the team is seeking to compete as soon as practical with at least one American driver."
Andretti Global and General Motors said on Thursday they were planning to enter Formula One with a new American team under the latter's Cadillac brand. They said in a joint statement that an Andretti Cadillac team, if accepted by Formula One and the FIA governing body, would be based in the United States with a support facility in Britain.
"The Andretti Cadillac team is planning to submit an expression of interest when the FIA opens the formal process," the statement added. "If selected, the team is seeking to compete as soon as practical with at least one American driver."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Racing Championship: Ashwin Datta emerges champion in LGB Formula 4 category; Kyle wins Novice Cup
Zelenskyy tells US Congress he proposed 10-point peace formula to Biden
FOCUS-U.S. baby formula shortage leads to boom in advertisements
'I count on India's participation in peace formula implementation': Zelenskyy to PM Modi
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'