Left Menu

Morocco complains of European parliament 'harassment' after graft probe

Morocco's ties with the European Union must be protected against harassment at the European parliament, foreign minister Nasser Bourita said on Thursday, following a European probe into graft allegations involving European lawmakers, Qatar and Morocco.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:28 IST
Morocco complains of European parliament 'harassment' after graft probe

Morocco's ties with the European Union must be protected against harassment at the European parliament, foreign minister Nasser Bourita said on Thursday, following a European probe into graft allegations involving European lawmakers, Qatar and Morocco. "This partnership faces a continuous judicial harassment and repeated media attacks," Bourita told reporters following talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, although Bourita did not directly refer to the cash-for-influence case.

"This partnership faces attacks in European institutions, notably at the parliament," Bourita added. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations that Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. Qatar has said it had no involvement in the scandal.

In arrest warrants issued in Italy, there are also allegations of payments from Morocco. Morocco has not publicly comment on the case.

Morocco's partnership with the EU is "based on neighbourliness, values and mutual interests," said Bourita. The graft accusations "are grave", Borrell said after discussing the issue with Bourita and earlier in the day with Prime Minister Aziz Akhnnouch. Borrell gave no details.

The European Union maintains a position of "zero tolerance" of corruption and will wait for the results of the decision of a judicial investigation into the case, he said. Separately, Borrel said the EU and Morocco had a "solid strategic partnership."

He said EU aid to Morocco would increase to 1.6 billion euros during 2021-2027 from 1.4 billion in 2014-2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023