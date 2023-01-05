Left Menu

1 dead, 2 injured as inebriated doctor rams car into vehicles in Rajasthan

A man was killed and two women injured allegedly after being hit by a car driven by an inebriated doctor in Rajasthans Nagaur on Thursday, police said. The accused doctor, identified as YS Negi, has been arrested, Nagaur Circle Officer Vinod Sipa said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:32 IST
A man was killed and two women injured allegedly after being hit by a car driven by an inebriated doctor in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Thursday, police said. The accused doctor, identified as YS Negi, has been arrested, Nagaur Circle Officer Vinod Sipa said. According to police, the doctor was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened in a district hospital here. Negi hit three people with his car while he entered the hospital premises in the morning, killing Bhanwarlal Meghwal (57) on the spot, he said.

The injured have been identified as Raisa (40) and Dajia Bano (20), Sipa said.

According to eyewitnesses, Negi's car also rammed into another vehicle parked on the premises. A case has been registered against the doctor and he has been arrested, the CO said.

