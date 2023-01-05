Left Menu

Man dies by suicide in police custody in Odisha

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of circulating photos of intimate moments of him and his former girlfriend on social media, allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Odisha, an official said on Thursday.The man was found hanging with an electric wire from the skylight of the Dhanmandal outpost in Jajpur district on Wednesday night, a day after his arrest.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:45 IST
Man dies by suicide in police custody in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of circulating photos of intimate moments of him and his former girlfriend on social media, allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Odisha, an official said on Thursday.

The man was found hanging with an electric wire from the skylight of the Dhanmandal outpost in Jajpur district on Wednesday night, a day after his arrest. He died during treatment in a hospital in Cuttack.

Police arrested him from his village on the basis of a complaint by a 21-year-old woman, his former lover who accused him of circulating photos of their intimate moments on social media after they broke up.

He was being interrogated in the outpost.

“He attempted suicide by hanging himself with a wire from the outpost’s skylight last night. We admitted him to Barachana community health centre and later shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he died,” Sub Divisional Police Officer of Jajpur Road, Sanjaya Kumar Patnaik, said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023