Germany plans 'qualitative step' in Ukraine arms delivery - media

Germany is planning a "qualitative step" in its delivery of weapons to Ukraine, German media reported on Thursday, with one newspaper reporting the step could involve the supply of Marder fighting vehicles to combat Russian forces. The reports follow France's decision to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, a move that prompted renewed calls from within German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition for Berlin to send Kyiv more modern fighting vehicles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday urged Western allies to provide his army with tanks and heavy weapons to combat the Russian forces. He thanked France for the vehicles, saying other allies should take that as a signal and that "there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks".

Germany's step could involve the delivery of Marder fighting vehicles, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing government sources, with the decision said to have been made in close coordination with the United States and France. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited government sources as saying Germany would raise its military support for Ukraine to a new level. There will be a "qualitative step", it cited the sources as saying.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the parliamentary defence committee and a member of Scholz's junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), called on Berlin to send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainians to use them. Sara Nanni, the security policy spokesperson from the Greens party, another coalition partner, said Germany should send Marders and Leopard tanks.

Rolf Muetzenich, parliamentary group chairman of Scholz's own Social Democrats (SPD) party, told the Table.Media outlet that he supported a decision on further tank deliveries. It is important to act based on the situation, said the long-time advocate of disarmament and stricter rules on arms export. "That is why we have never drawn red lines on arms deliveries to Ukraine."

Scholz has ramped up defence spending and sent aid and weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded last February, but has, like other Western powers, sometimes hesitated before sending powerful weapons for fear of risking direct conflict with Moscow. He also made it clear that he did not want to go it alone on sending heavy weapons to Ukraine and that he would coordinate deliveries with other members of the NATO alliance.

During a visit to Oslo, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the French decision and a possible similar move by the United States would prompt Germany to speed up its own discussions. "We have always calibrated German arms supplies so that Ukraine received the support it needed at the given moment. That means it is a dynamic process," he said.

"That's why the federal government will now discuss this situation quickly and then make decisions accordingly," Habeck said. A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The defence ministry said the assessment on exporting arms to Ukraine was the responsibility of the Chancellery.

"The other partner countries are once again leading the way. Now we can finally get started in the spirit of Franco-German friendship, right? @Chancellor?" Strack-Zimmermann tweeted. "The ball is now in (Berlin's court)." (Reporting Markus Wacket, Christian Kraemer and Riham Alkousaa; writing by Matthias Williams and Miranda Murray; editing by Angus MacSwan, Nick Macfie, William Maclean)

