UK's Cleverly: Work is moving fast on Northern Ireland protocol
Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart. "We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said.
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:09 IST
Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart.
"We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said. "We very, very much welcome the ... much more constructive tone in the conversations that we've had between the UK and the (European) Commission."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- post-Brexit
- James Cleverly
- German
- Northern Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Sikh MP calls for independent bullying probe after Indian-origin doctor’s suicide
UK's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens unlawful, London court rules
British Indian MP calls for direct flights between north England, India
UK's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens unlawful, London court rules
British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023