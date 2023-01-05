Left Menu

UK's Cleverly: Work is moving fast on Northern Ireland protocol

Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart. "We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said.

Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart.

"We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said. "We very, very much welcome the ... much more constructive tone in the conversations that we've had between the UK and the (European) Commission."

