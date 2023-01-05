Left Menu

Three held for chasing, abusing woman cop in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:18 IST
Three held for chasing, abusing woman cop in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Thursday arrested three taxi drivers on charges of chasing, hurling abuses and threatening a woman police officer with a sword while she was returning home in her car after night duty here two days ago, an official said.

The three were arrested in different localities of Bhubaneswar, DCP Prateek Singh said.

In her complaint, Sub-Inspector Subhasree Nayak of Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar said a group of three men in an SUV chased and hurled abuses while she was returning home in her car after night duty on January 2 near the Science Park area.

They followed her as she diverted the route and reached near Police Reserve Ground. There, one of the three took out a sword and threatened to kill her.

When she raised an alarm, some police personnel rushed to the spot and the SUV sped away.

The vehicle was identified on Wednesday and the three were picked up on Friday, Singh said. It was also found that they were taxi drivers by profession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023