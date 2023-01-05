Jaishankar speaks to new Israeli foreign minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his new Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira with a focus on boosting bilateral ties.

''Great to talk to the new foreign minister of Israel @elicoh1. Look forward to partnering him in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security,'' Jaishankar tweeted on his phone conversation with Cohen.

On his part, the Israeli foreign minister said Jaishankar invited him for an official visit to India.

''We discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries, promote joint projects in the field of innovation, and promote a free trade agreement,'' Cohen said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he discussed with Vieira ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

''Good to talk to my old friend, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Conveyed New Year's greetings & congratulations on his appointment. Discussed our ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.Look forward to receiving him at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi,'' he tweeted.

