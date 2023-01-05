Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock: Very positive tone to latest EU-Britain N Ireland talks

The tone of the most recent talks between the European Union and Britain on resolving the status of Northern Ireland after Brexit was very positive, giving confidence that a solution will soon be found, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

The tone of the most recent talks between the European Union and Britain on resolving the status of Northern Ireland after Brexit was very positive, giving confidence that a solution will soon be found, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday. Speaking after meeting her British counterpart James Cleverly in London, she said that war in Ukraine served as a reminder to focus on the most important task of letting people live in peace and freedom.

"Russia's brutal war of aggression has reminded us all of what is most important: living in peace and freedom and making sure that our children live together in freedom and security," she told a news conference. "The latest talks between the EU and the United Kingdom had a very positive tone," she added. "And it's important that this confidence leads to substantive progress so there is at last a solution that supports peace for people there."

