Terror case: Police raid multiple locations in J&K's Kupwara

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with a terror-related case on Thursday, officials said.

They said the raids were carried out in connection with a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The searches were conducted at the residential houses of suspected relatives of eight terrorists who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) illegally, joined terror ranks and are affiliated with proscribed organisations, such as Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), the officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, these terrorists were allegedly found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating the infiltration of ultras, supplying arms and ammunition to terrorists, besides using the cyberspace for radicalising Kashmiri youngsters to join terror ranks and raising funds for terrorist activities, they added.

The searches were conducted at the Hyhama, Kralpora, Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after search warrants were obtained from a court.

During the searches, vital evidence, including mobile phones and other materials, were seized, which are relevant for the investigation of the case to corroborate the role of these persons in the perpetuation of terrorism, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)