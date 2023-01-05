Left Menu

Police officer threatens to demolish house if bribe not paid for rape case cover-up, arrested

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:29 IST
Police officer threatens to demolish house if bribe not paid for rape case cover-up, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday when she was allegedly accepting a bribe for covering up a rape case, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The officer, who was the in-charge of a women's police station, was caught red-handed when she was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the cover-up of a rape case that was registered last year, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB Shadique Anwar Rizvi.

The police officer who was investigating the rape case had threatened the family of the accused that if they did not pay the bribe, she would make sure that their house was demolished, the ACB said in a statement.

Following her threat, the family registered a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed, it said.

A case has been registered against the police officer, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023