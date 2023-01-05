Left Menu

Mexico says U.S. "responded positively" to migration requests

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:30 IST
The United States has "responded positively" to Mexico's requests to expand labor and humanitarian opportunities for migrants in the region, Mexico's government said on Thursday.

The White House earlier announced it will use COVID-era restrictions to expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, while allowing up to 30,000 from those nations and Venezuela to enter the country by air each month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

