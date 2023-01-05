Left Menu

Indian national arrested in Nepal for online betting

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:45 IST
An Indian national has been arrested from the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium for his alleged involvement in an online betting of the NPLT-20 Men’s National Cricket Tournament, police said on Thursday.

Prateek Kumar, 36, from Delhi was on Wednesday arrested on charges of online betting in Cricket, the police said.

He is currently residing in Gaushala in Kathmandu, according to the police.

A team of police arrested Kumar, who currently resides in Gaushala in Kathmandu, on the basis of a tip-off from the stadium where he was engaged in online betting in the game between Far West United and Biratnagar Super Kings under the National Cricket Tournament through his mobile phone, they said.

The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, another Indian national was arrested from Gulariya Municipality of Banke district for carrying paper currency without proper documents to support the sources.

The police confiscated Indian Rs. 90,590 banknotes from Jafar Ali, 45.

He was arrested while riding on his motorbike with an Indian number plate during a security check conducted by the police.

It is illegal in Nepal to carry Indian currency of more than Rs. 25,000 without proper disclosure of the source.

