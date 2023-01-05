PWD engineer caught with huge cash at Vidhana Soudha

A public works department engineer was caught with a huge amount of cash during frisking at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, police said.

After the cash was detected, the police asked him the source of the money and gave him two hours to furnish details, but he failed. ''So, we booked a case against him for not cooperating with the investigation. We will deposit the amount with the court from where he will have to get it back after producing the valid documents,'' a police officer said.

An investigation to find out the source of money has begun.

A few years ago, an officer was caught in the Vidhana Soudha with cash.

