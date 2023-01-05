Left Menu

Two held for killing placement agency owner in south Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old placement agency owner who used to beat them up under the influence of alcohol in south Delhis Jamrudhpur area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Piyush Kumar 23 and Vikram Sah 29, both hailing from Bihar, they said.Piyush was the relative of the deceased.One Tuesday, Ajay Das, a resident of Jamrudhpur, was admitted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.The deceased used to run a placement agency.

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old placement agency owner who used to beat them up under the influence of alcohol in south Delhi's Jamrudhpur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Kumar (23) and Vikram Sah (29), both hailing from Bihar, they said.

Piyush was the relative of the deceased.

One Tuesday, Ajay Das, a resident of Jamrudhpur, was admitted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased used to run a placement agency. He used to bring unemployed persons from Jharkhand/Bihar and got them employed here with private persons on commission basis. He used to earn Rs 60,000 to 70,000 per month, police said.

Earlier, he was working as a helper in Amar Colony police station canteen.

When the body was inspected, it revealed a radish mark on his throat. The doctor also suspected strangulation and poisoning, they said.

During investigation, two persons were zeroed down. When Piyush was interrogated, he confessed to killing his cousin brother-in-law Das along with his associate Vikram, a senior police officer said.

Piyush was working as office boy in a canteen of pillow factory through Das. He has been unemployed for the last two months, while Vikram was working at the Anand Vihar Railway Station. But since June 2022, he is unemployed and residing with Das, police said.

Under the influence of alcohol, Das used to abuse and beat them, due to which they were annoyed with him.

Around seven days ago, they had planned to kill Das to take over his business of placement agency. Vikram had visited Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh and purchased pesticide liquid from a local shop to mix it in the drink of the deceased to kill him, the officer said.

In the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when deceased's wife was on her duty in Lajpat Nagar, Vikram and Piyush got a chance. Around 1.30 am, Vikram held pillows on the victim's mouth and Piyush pushed on his neck. Vikram had poured the pesticide in the mouth of Das to ensure that he died, police said.

