Punjab: Ex-minister Sunder Sham Arora, IAS officer, 10 govt officers booked in industrial plot transfer case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, an IAS officer and 10 other government officials for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a realtor firm and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots in violation of norms.

Three owners/partners of realtor firm Gulmohar Township Private Limited have also been booked, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said.

If this plot was to be sold as per the instructions and rules of the state government, the government would have got an income of Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore. But that was not the case, he said.

Sunder Sham Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last year in another case.

In this present case, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested seven Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) officials which include Ankur Chaudhary, Estate Officer, Davinderpal Singh, General Manager, Personnel, J S Bhatia chief general manager (Planning) for allegedly conniving with each other to provide undue benefit to the realtor firm.

The Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that with an aim to promote industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm named Signify Innovations. The plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no-objection certificate from PSIDC. On March 17, 2021, then industry and commerce minister Sundar Sham Arora forwarded a letter to then MD of PSIEC, Neelima, an IAS officer, received from Gulmohar Township for further bifurcation of plots.

The spokesperson said the then MD PSIEC constituted a departmental committee to examine the proposal of this realtor firm. The committee members included S P Singh Executive Director, Ankur Chaudhary, Estate Officer, Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, and Davinderpal Singh GM Personnel, among others.

The committee members, IAS officer Neelima, and former minister Sundar Sham Arora colluded with each other and misused their official positions to give an unfair advantage to the owners/directors of Gulmohar Township Company, he claimed. ''The committee headed by S P Singh had approved the proposal of the said realtor firm to bifurcate plots from 12 to 125 without taking notice of the proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association in this regard. ''Moreover, the said committee had recommended the proposal of Gulmohar Township without consulting the Punjab Pollution Control Board, municipal corporation, electricity board, forest department, fire brigade and others,'' he said.

It was found that the committee members allegedly attached fake documents and did not scrutinise the application/ proposal thoroughly. During an investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory, it has been found that two pages of the noting on file didn't match with the rest of the pages attached, the spokesperson claimed.

He further claimed that according to the deed of 1987, this plot was to be used for industrial purposes only and the said Gulmohar Township has no such background.

''At the time of sale of 125 plots by Gulmohar Township, no proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association was demanded from any buyer party and all the plots were sold illegally,'' the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson alleged.

He said that ''by doing this, the committee members, then MD Neelima, and former minister Sundar Sham Arora colluded with each other and misused their official positions to give an unfair advantage to the owners/directors of Gulmohar Township Company Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sharma,'' he said.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the IPC at VB police station, Mohali, against the accused committee members of PSIEC, IAS Neelima and the former minister, besides three directors of the Gulmohar township, the spokesperson added.

