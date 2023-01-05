Left Menu

Delhi: Former Cong MLA Asif Khan held for misbehaving with police

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhis Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said.Khan was earlier arrested early in November last year for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:30 IST
Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday at 2 pm, police were checking the CCTV camera footage in the Nai Basti area regarding an incident of motor vehicle theft. Khan came there and started misbehaving with the police staff, a senior police officer said. A case under sections 186, 353, 341, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and Khan was arrested. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said.

Khan was earlier arrested early in November last year for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

