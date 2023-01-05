Left Menu

Patient attacks doctor with knife at Yavatmal hospital, colleague injured during rescue act

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:53 IST
Patient attacks doctor with knife at Yavatmal hospital, colleague injured during rescue act
  • Country:
  • India

A patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Thursday, a police official said.

Another doctor suffered injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague when he was attacked with knife, he said.

Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI that the patient was admitted in the surgery department of the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of self-inflicted injuries in his stomach.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when two resident doctors were on round of the surgery department, he said.

The patient, who was holding a knife used to cut fruits, asked the doctors if they would like to eat fruits. The doctors in turn asked the patient to allow them to examine his injured stomach, but he refused, Bansod said.

After sometime when the doctors returned to see the patient, he attacked one of them with the knife on his lower jaw bone. The other physician suffered injury in his finger when he came to the rescue of his colleague, said the SP.

None of the doctors suffered major injuries, he said.

Bansod said a first information report (FIR) was being filed in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023