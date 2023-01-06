Left Menu

U.S. to provide $23 mln in immigration aid to neighbors, ambassador to Mexico says

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 00:13 IST
The United States will provide $23 million in additional aid to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean to assist migrants with emergencies and to foster their local integration, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Thursday.

Salazar also said on Twitter the two countries and Canada would discuss further discuss immigration and measures to provide security, labor pathways and economic opportunity at an upcoming trilateral summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

