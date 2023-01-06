U.S., Germany to give Ukraine more military aid -statement
The United States and Germany will supply Ukraine with additional military equipment, the two nations said in a joint statement on Thursday following a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The United States will provide Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, while Germany will supply Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, the two nations said.
Germany will also provide an additional Patriot air defense battery, following Washington's donation last month, the statement said, adding that the two nations would welcome allies' "additional donations of air defense systems and combat vehicles."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
