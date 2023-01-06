DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 KANSAS CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "The State of the Economy" before an event hosted by Central Exchange. - 1800 GMT NEW ORLEANS, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in "Inflation - What Lies Ahead" panel hosted by American Finance Association at AEA/ASSA annual conference in New Orleans. - 1615 GMT NEW ORLEANS, United States - Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in panel discussion “Global Economic Outlook” at NABE sponsored session at the ASSA 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans – 1615 GMT. LISBON - ECB's Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno attends conference in Lisbon - 1030 GMT DURHAM, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum presented by the N.C. Chamber and the North Carolina Bankers Association – 1715 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel, "Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT. SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann is a Panellist at the American Economics Association Annual Meeting 'The World Economy: Where to from here?', - 1615 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 NEW ORLEANS, United States - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill chairs a panel discussion on monetary policy toolkits at the American Economic Association's annual conference in New Orleans - 1400 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 9 ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey chairs panel discussion on central bank independence and the environment at an event hosted by Sweden's Riksbank STOCKHOLM - Senior central bank officials and prominent academics will participate in four panels that address central bank independence from various angles – climate, payments, mandates and global policy coordination. Participants include but are not limited to: Andrew Bailey (Governor, Bank of England), Haruhiko Kuroda (Governor, Bank of Japan), Tiff Macklem (Governor, Bank of Canada) Isabel Schnabel (Member of the Executive Board, ECB) Claudia Buch (Vice President, Bundesbank), Jerome Powell (Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) Pablo Hernández de Cos (Governor, Banco de España) STOCKHOLM - Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1000 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache to give a lecture "Managing the Government Pension Fund Global in uncertain times" at Skagenfonden's New Year's conference - 1200 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

** MALVERN, PA., United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast 2023 and Annual Meeting, in Malvern, Pa. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to hold quarterly branch managers' meeting. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to make opening remarks ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks and participates in moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum - 1630 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 ** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Economic Outlook Survey, and participates in panel of regional business leaders on the economic trends that will impact Greater Philadelphia in 2023, in Philadelphia. - 1520 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book. - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision – 0930 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland

