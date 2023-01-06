Maha: Cloth godowns gutted in fire in Thane district

Two cloth godowns were destroyed in a fire at Kalher village in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at Arihant Compound after 10.30 pm on Thursday, he said. It was contained in about three hours, he added. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)