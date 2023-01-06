Thane: Woman found murdered

An unidentified young woman was found brutally murdered in a village near Kasara in the district, police said on Friday. The woman was estimated to be in her early 20s.

A passer-by spotted the body lying by the roadside in Warlipada area and alerted the police, said an official.

There were multiple stab wounds on the body, he said. A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.

