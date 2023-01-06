Man found hanging at relative's home in UP's Amethi, brother alleges murder

A 22-year-old man was found hanging at the home of his relative at a village in Sangrampur police station limits, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Verma.

Verma was found hanging at his relative's home on Thursday. His brother has alleged that he was murdered, Sangrampur police station SHO Umesh Kumar Mishra said. The police have sent the body for post mortem. ''The relatives of the deceased are being questioned. Further action will be taken once the post mortem is done,'' Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)