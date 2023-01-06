Left Menu

Assam woman, son in Pakistan jail

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:49 IST
Assam woman, son in Pakistan jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Nagaon in Assam and her minor son, who have been missing since November, have landed in a Pakistan jail for allegedly entering that country without proper documents, the police and her family members claimed here.

The woman, who lost her husband two years ago, and her minor son went missing from their home since November 26, 2022, her mother Azifa Khatun said in a complaint lodged at the Nagaon police station after the incident. Subsequently, she received a letter in December from a law firm in Pakistan by post stating that the two were arrested for crossing the borders without any legal travel documents and were lodged in the Quetta district jail, Khatun said.

The woman had sold her marital property here before leaving for Pakistan with another man, suspected to be an Afghan national, who is also reported to be arrested and lodged in the same jail, she said.

Khatun had approached the police again for ''recovery of the lady from Pakistan and handing her over to the family here,'' she said.

The matter has been referred to higher authorities as it concerns two countries and a decision can be taken only ''at an appropriate level,'' a police official said.

Khatun claimed that she had written to the Pakistan embassy, but as she did not get any response from it she has decided to file a petition in Delhi High Court to ensure the safety and security of the life of her daughter and grandson along with their release from Pakistan jail.

She said she has also written to President Draupadi Murmu seeking the mandatory permission to file the petition with the High Commissioner, Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a respondent in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023