Left Menu

SC to hear NTPC chief's plea challenging two month-jail in contempt case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:51 IST
SC to hear NTPC chief's plea challenging two month-jail in contempt case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging a Telangana High Court order convicting and awarding two-month jail to the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) chairperson in a contempt case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NTPC chief, that the matter needed urgent listing.

''This, the case in which the NTPC chairperson has been awarded two months' jail term in a contempt case relating to appointments of some non-executive employees,'' the law officer said.

''We will hear it,'' the bench said and asked the law officer to provide three copies of the petitions for the judges.

On December 31, Telangana High Court sentenced NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh to two months in jail in a contempt case.

The high court, however, had suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the contemnor to move a superior court to avail of legal remedy to mitigate the sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023