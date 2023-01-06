ED files money laundering charge sheet against Himachal-based Manav Bharti University

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A charge sheet has been filed under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and its promoters in a case linked to alleged sale of fake degrees, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday.

A special court in Shimla that tries cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) on January 4, the federal agency said in a statement.

A total of 16 entities have been named in the charge sheet that includes the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, promoter Raj Kumar Rana and others, it said.

''The accused Raj Kumar Rana with the help of other co-accused sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan,'' the agency alleged.

''Funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire various movable and immovable assets across various states in his own name and in the name of family members and entities,'' it said.

The money laundering case stems from three Himachal Police FIRs filed against the accused ''in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University, Solan'', it said.

The agency earlier had attached assets worth Rs 194 crore in this case.

