Shah visits Moirang, hoists tricolour at INA headquarters

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters at Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district and hoisted the national flag.

In Moirang, INA had hoisted the tricolour for the first time on Indian soil.

Shah also paid floral tributes to a photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the memorial. He was accompanied by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Shah is scheduled to address the public, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,300 crore.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a medical college in Churachandpur, the first in the hill district, and unveiled a 120-foot-tall statue of a polo player riding a pony at Marjing Polo Complex in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Manipur is considered the birthplace of the game.

