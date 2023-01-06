Left Menu

Church vandalism ‘unfortunate’, must stop: Meghalaya CM

The chief minister of Assam has stated that this was not an instruction given by the government but it was done by the local administration and he has also assured that he would look into the matter and this thing would be revoked, said Sangma.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:00 IST
Church vandalism ‘unfortunate’, must stop: Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the recent attack on a church in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said acts of vandalism on churches are ''unfortunate'' and must stop at once.

A church was vandalised and six police personnel, including an IPS officer, were attacked and injured on January 2 during a protest by tribals in connection with an alleged religious conversion in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur city, police had said.

The chief minister said that Christians have been "at the receiving end" and the state governments should intervene and ensure justice is done.

"An attack on a church is unfortunate. Such acts of vandalism should stop at once. Christians are at the receiving end and justice (should) be given wherever due,'' Sangma told PTI.

The Meghalaya government has urged upon the district administration and the state governments, especially in Chhattisgarh, to intervene and ensure that those responsible for such crime be booked in accordance with law.

The chief minister also responded to a query on a letter issued by an SP in Assam who had sought details of churches established in the last one year and instances of conversions in Assam.

''This is something that is really uncalled for. The chief minister of Assam has stated that this was not an instruction given by the government but it was done by the local administration and he has also assured that he would look into the matter and this thing would be revoked," said Sangma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023