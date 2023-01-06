Left Menu

1 policeman killed in attack in Pakistan's KPK province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least one policeman was killed and another injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police station in the early hours on Friday in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials said.

The militants attacked the Wargara Police Station in the Lakki Marwat District of the province with lethal weapons.

The policemen deployed at the station retaliated against the attack. In the crossfire, one constable was killed while the additional SHO sustained injuries.

The police launched a massive search operation in the area for the arrest of the accused.

The incident comes amid a spike in terror attacks after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, announced the end of an indefinite ceasefire with the government in November last year.

The militant group has ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Last month, the Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD compound in Bannu for three days.

On January 5, five policemen were injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen who opened fire at a police van escorting a polio vaccination team in KPK province.

