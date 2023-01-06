Left Menu

25 picnickers injured in bus mishap at Madarihat

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:33 IST
At least 25 picnickers were injured, six of them seriously, when the bus in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck on the Asian Highway at Madarihat in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said.

The incident occured at around 10.30 am when the picnickers from Kamkhyaguri in Alipurduar were on way to Fagu tea garden in neighbouring Kalimpong district, the police said.. Madarihat is a hilly terrain in the sub-Himalayan area.

The bus was carrying about 30 picnickers and the injured were rescued by locals and the police.

The injured were rushed to the local hospital from where the seriously injured, which included the driver, were sent to Alipurduar district hospital for further treatment, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

