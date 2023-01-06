Left Menu

Two railway officials suspended in Bihar for thrashing passenger

After some dilly-dallying, he admitted that he was without a ticket, the CPRO told PTI-Bhasha.In the short video clip, the passenger can be seen seated on an upper berth of a sleeper coach and kicking in the face one of the ticket checkers who tries to pull him down, grabbing his other leg with one hand and tugging at his jacket sleeves with the other.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:58 IST
Two railway officials suspended in Bihar for thrashing passenger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two railway officials in Bihar have been suspended for mauling a passenger on board a train caught travelling in a reserved coach without a ticket, an official said on Friday.

According to Virendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway zone, the incident took place on January 2 and a video clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

''The passenger in question was asked to show his ticket after the Mumbai-Jayanagar station passed the Muzaffarpur station. After some dilly-dallying, he admitted that he was without a ticket'', the CPRO told PTI-Bhasha.

In the short video clip, the passenger can be seen seated on an upper berth of a sleeper coach and kicking in the face one of the ticket checkers who tries to pull him down, grabbing his other leg with one hand and tugging at his jacket sleeves with the other. This infuriated Railway official is then joined by a colleague and they grab one leg each of the unyielding passenger who resists by clutching at his berth before giving in and crashing on to the floor of the compartment.

The two officials start kicking the passenger all over, including his face with their boots on.

Finally, other passengers can be seen intervening and restraining the two ticket checkers.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The CPRO said ''the checking staff said they let off the passenger after making him pay the fine for travelling without a ticket. To that extent they acted as per rules. But their taking law into their own hands could not be condoned. Hence they have been placed under suspension''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023