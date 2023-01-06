Left Menu

UP: Drunk 'BJP worker' arrested for misbehaving with cops; Car with siren, black film impounded

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:56 IST
UP: Drunk 'BJP worker' arrested for misbehaving with cops; Car with siren, black film impounded
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who identified himself as a ''BJP worker'' was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty police officer during a checking campaign, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused was also found drunk driving and did not have documents to his car when checked on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

The accused was identified as Rahul Bhati, who claimed to be a worker of the Ghaziabad unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing.

The BJP or the BJYM are yet to comment on the incident.

The police said the car in which Bhati was travelling was being driven at a high speed with sound blaring from its hooter when it was intercepted on the Bilaspur-Sikandrabad Road.

The windshield of the Maruti Swift car bore stickers of the BJYM and the BJP's flag. It also bore a sticker that read 'Adhyaksh: Mahanagar, Ghaziabad BJP'.

''The police checking was set up in the Dankaur area where a Swift car was intercepted. A person named Rahul Bhati was driving the car but was inebriated. There were black films, siren and hooter installed in the car. He also misbehaved with the police,'' Verma said.

''The car has been impounded by the police and action has been taken against Rahul Bhati under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offence without magisterial order) after which he was produced before the competent court,'' Verma said. Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023