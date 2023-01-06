Left Menu

Mehrauli Murder: Poonawala's advocate moves application for release of his debit, credit card

Aaftab Amin Poonawalas advocate on Friday moved an application for the release of his debit and credit card. That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit cardcredit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials, said the application seeking release of the cards to his advocate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:01 IST
Mehrauli Murder: Poonawala's advocate moves application for release of his debit, credit card
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaftab Amin Poonawala's advocate on Friday moved an application for the release of his debit and credit card. The application said that Poonawala was suffering from harsh winter inside prison and he did not have adequate garments. So, there is an urgent need for funds to purchase the day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes, the application said. ''That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit card/credit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials,'' said the application seeking release of the cards to his advocate. Poonawala, 28, is likely to be produced in court via video conferencing soon after his judicial custody ends. Poonawala allegedly sawed the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023