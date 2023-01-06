Left Menu

UK PM Sunak hopes talks with union leaders can be 'constructive'

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:02 IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, he said on Friday, amid a wave of industrial action by thousands of rail, healthcare and other workers.

"We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay," Sunak said, speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in London.

"We think that those conversations should happen. That's why we've invited everyone in to have those talks on Monday and I'm hopeful that those talks can be constructive."

