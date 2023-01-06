Vasai-Virar municipal commissioner's car vandalized

A man vandalized the official car of Vasai-Virar city Municipal Corporation commissioner Anikumar Pawar on Friday morning, police said.

When the car was being parked after the commissioner arrived and went to his office, the man rushed and attacked it with a stick, smashing up its front windshield, a police official said.

He was immediately detained and the process of registering an offence was underway, the official added. The man had been carrying out protest in front of the civic headquarters against unauthorised constructions for the last two days, sources said.

A video of the car being vandalized went viral on social media.

