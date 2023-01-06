Left Menu

Maha: Two booked for cheating, using trademark of company in Bhiwandi

06-01-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offence was registered on Friday against two persons for allegedly cheating and using the trademark of a company in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Copy Right Act of 1957 has been registered against the owner and supervisor of a godown, assistant police inspector V B Bade of Narpoli police station said.

The duo had allegedly fabricated products and used the trademark of the complainant company, he said.

The police on Thursday raided the godown and seized goods worth more than Rs 41 lakh, he said.

The accused allegedly copied the design and other details of the complainant company, produced the goods and stored them in the godown for sale, the official said.

