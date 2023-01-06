Left Menu

UP: Denied food, two men shoot at couple

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple was allegedly shot at by two men who were in an inebriated state for refusing to serve food, police said here on Friday.

The accused, identified as Guddu and Shamim, have been arrested, they said.

The incident happened in Isauli Katra village on Thursday night when the accused men entered the couple's shop in an inebriated state, Station House Officer (SHO) Amrendra Singh said.

When Nanku Nishad (60) and his wife Sundara Nishad (58) refused to serve food to the duo, they shot the couple, he said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Sundara's condition is said to be critical, the SHO said.

According to the local residents, the couple runs a small snack shop in the village. The accused reached the shop in the night when it was closed and demanded food from the couple which they refused, he said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

