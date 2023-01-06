Left Menu

Israeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism

Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement." Two people aged 14 and 18 have been arrested and will be brought to court, according to the statement.

Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalizing a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement."

Two people aged 14 and 18 have been arrested and will be brought to court, according to the statement. It did not identify the suspects, saying only they were residents of central Israel. The commander of the Jerusalem Police District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, met with church leaders and offered to help repair the damage.

Jerusalem has sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. "Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and damages the unique and sensitive quality of life that exists in the city, inclusive to all religions and tradition," said Turgeman.

