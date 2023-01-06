Bomb hoax in private school sends police into tizzy

An email about bomb planted in a private school, which later turned out to be a hoax, sent the police and the school authorities into tizzy in Bengaluru on Friday.

The school located at Basaveshwara Nagar received the mail about bomb being planted in the institution.

The school management informed the police, which rushed to the spot along with bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads. The students were taken out of the classrooms and were put up in a safe place, a police officer said.

A detailed investigation carried out by the police revealed that it was a hoax mail and there was no truth in it, the officer said.

